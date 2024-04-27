C WorldWide Group Holding A S Sells 33,261 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S trimmed its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,761,339 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 33,261 shares during the period. HDFC Bank comprises about 3.4% of C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. C WorldWide Group Holding A S owned about 0.20% of HDFC Bank worth $252,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HDB. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 51.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,457,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $145,000,000 after purchasing an additional 836,449 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 385,864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,770,000 after acquiring an additional 44,648 shares in the last quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 1.7% in the third quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 3,401,986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $200,751,000 after acquiring an additional 57,055 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 1,193.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 749,586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,233,000 after acquiring an additional 691,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in HDFC Bank by 14.0% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 733,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,290,000 after purchasing an additional 90,357 shares during the last quarter. 17.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd.

HDFC Bank Stock Performance

Shares of HDFC Bank stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.34. 1,434,939 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,953,923. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1-year low of $52.16 and a 1-year high of $71.39.

About HDFC Bank

(Free Report)

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.