Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 139,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,104,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,357,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. JDM Financial Group LLC grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF by 101.3% during the third quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 18,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 9,355 shares in the last quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $760,000.

NASDAQ:IBTI traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.55. 98,404 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,663. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.84. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $21.21 and a 12-month high of $22.85.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.0734 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (IBTI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2028 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2028. The fund will terminate in December 2028. IBTI was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

