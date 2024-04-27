Consolidated Planning Corp Boosts Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Consolidated Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 13,375 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.9% of Consolidated Planning Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 15,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 128.8% during the 4th quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 155,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,841,000 after acquiring an additional 87,564 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 141,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,433,000 after buying an additional 6,504 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 351,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,033,000 after buying an additional 18,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4,436.3% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 361,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,102,000 after buying an additional 353,259 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $105.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,258,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,360,920. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $106.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.18. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $87.32 and a one year high of $111.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

