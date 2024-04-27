C WorldWide Group Holding A S Takes $776,000 Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S bought a new position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in AutoZone by 2.9% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in AutoZone by 2.0% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC lifted its stake in AutoZone by 3.0% during the third quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in AutoZone by 0.3% during the third quarter. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in AutoZone by 1.1% during the third quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,190.22, for a total transaction of $21,374,474.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 15,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,992,208.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,190.22, for a total transaction of $21,374,474.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 15,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,992,208.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Eric S. Gould sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,200.00, for a total value of $6,720,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 910 shares in the company, valued at $2,912,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,990 shares of company stock valued at $50,335,193 in the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AZO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,450.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on AutoZone from $3,363.00 to $3,523.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on AutoZone from $3,400.00 to $3,346.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AutoZone from $2,900.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,086.61.

AutoZone Trading Up 0.0 %

AZO stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2,945.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,387. The company has a market cap of $51.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.70. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,277.88 and a 12 month high of $3,256.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3,029.04 and its 200-day moving average is $2,772.66.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $28.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $26.08 by $2.81. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 56.06% and a net margin of 14.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $24.64 EPS. Analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About AutoZone

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

