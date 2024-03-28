SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 6,083 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,083 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $2,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000.
Shares of BATS NOBL traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $101.38. 523,905 shares of the company traded hands. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $67.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.73. The firm has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89.
The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.
