iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Acquired by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Shares of IWF stock traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $336.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,392,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,397,614. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $236.87 and a twelve month high of $340.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $326.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $298.99.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

