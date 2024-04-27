Addison Advisors LLC Sells 16,700 Shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Addison Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report) by 59.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,700 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PZA. Wright Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,784,000. 1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 488.4% during the 4th quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 791,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,141,000 after buying an additional 657,068 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 199.2% during the 4th quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 986,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,859,000 after buying an additional 656,873 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 220.2% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 753,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,217,000 after buying an additional 518,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 210.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 674,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,952,000 after buying an additional 457,084 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PZA remained flat at $23.41 during trading hours on Friday. 421,249 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 850,287. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.69 and a 52 week high of $24.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.47.

About Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

