Capital Product Partners L.P. (CPLP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on May 14th

Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the shipping company on Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th.
Capital Product Partners has decreased its dividend by an average of 12.6% annually over the last three years. Capital Product Partners has a payout ratio of 33.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Capital Product Partners to earn $1.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.5%.
Capital Product Partners Stock Up 2.8 %
Shares of Capital Product Partners stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.65. The company had a trading volume of 17,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,999. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.99 million, a P/E ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.35 and a 200 day moving average of $15.90. Capital Product Partners has a 52-week low of $12.02 and a 52-week high of $18.85.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have commented on CPLP. B. Riley increased their target price on Capital Product Partners from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Capital Product Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Capital Product Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.67.
Capital Product Partners Company Profile
Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. The company's vessels provide a range of cargoes, including liquefied natural gas, containerized goods, and dry bulk cargo under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time charters.
