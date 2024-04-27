MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.200-3.200 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.350. The company issued revenue guidance of -. MarineMax also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.20-3.20 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HZO. StockNews.com cut shares of MarineMax from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of MarineMax from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. DA Davidson restated a buy rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of MarineMax in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of MarineMax from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MarineMax has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $35.40.

HZO traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 455,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,171. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. MarineMax has a one year low of $22.51 and a one year high of $42.88. The firm has a market cap of $565.75 million, a PE ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.44.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.55). MarineMax had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $582.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MarineMax will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Clint Moore sold 4,000 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total transaction of $124,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $639,329.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total transaction of $223,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,904,074.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Clint Moore sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total transaction of $124,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,544 shares in the company, valued at $639,329.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

