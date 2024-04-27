Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,511,900 shares, a decrease of 64.4% from the March 31st total of 4,248,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 128,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.8 days.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ANCTF traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.90. 34,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,909. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.91. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 52-week low of $47.56 and a 52-week high of $64.34.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.62 billion for the quarter.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

