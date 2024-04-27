Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Announces Earnings Results

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The medical research company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Laboratory Co. of America updated its FY 2024 guidance to 14.450-15.350 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $14.45-15.35 EPS.

LH stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $198.40. The company had a trading volume of 931,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,511. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Laboratory Co. of America has a 52 week low of $174.20 and a 52 week high of $234.09. The stock has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.92, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $211.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Divincenzo sold 500 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.49, for a total value of $107,745.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $732,881.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Jonathan P. Divincenzo sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.49, for a total value of $107,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,401 shares in the company, valued at $732,881.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.06, for a total value of $57,513.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,695,872.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 54,305 shares of company stock valued at $11,761,059 over the last three months. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LH has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $234.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Friday, February 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Argus raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.14.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

