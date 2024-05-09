Wealthspire Advisors LLC Buys 34,636 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 30.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,319 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,636 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $2,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AAL. Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 267.1% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the airline’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 238.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,260 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AAL. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded American Airlines Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.60.

Shares of AAL traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.48. 23,580,459 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,885,535. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.76. The stock has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.57. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.86 and a 12 month high of $19.08.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $12.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.60 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 31.65% and a net margin of 0.94%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

