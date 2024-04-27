Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $1.50 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,149 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 10,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 3,670 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 75,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,559,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 128,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,605,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJJ traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $112.23. The company had a trading volume of 110,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,207. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $92.79 and a twelve month high of $118.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.71 and its 200-day moving average is $108.97. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.