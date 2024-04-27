Valmark Advisers Inc. Trims Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Valmark Advisers Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VGT. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

VGT stock traded up $8.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $503.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 364,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,722. The company has a market cap of $63.46 billion, a PE ratio of 37.45 and a beta of 1.37. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $374.52 and a 12 month high of $536.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $514.86 and its 200-day moving average is $483.23.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.