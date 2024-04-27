Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Bought by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VT. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1,735.3% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 40,000.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VT traded up $0.96 on Friday, hitting $107.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,169,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,996,890. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $88.74 and a 12-month high of $110.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $108.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

