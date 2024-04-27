Valmark Advisers Inc. Lowers Stake in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lowered its position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,214 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USTB. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 190.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 10,967 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $2,838,000. Windsor Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 67.4% during the third quarter. Windsor Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 7,218 shares in the last quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.1% during the third quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 36,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 4,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy CG LLC raised its stake in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 19.9% during the third quarter. Legacy CG LLC now owns 262,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,863,000 after purchasing an additional 43,729 shares in the last quarter.

Get VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.44. 40,463 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,711. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.37. VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $48.37 and a 12-month high of $49.96.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th were paid a $0.2247 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th.

(Free Report)

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three years or less. USTB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.