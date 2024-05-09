iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,083 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $8,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 19,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 4,955 shares during the period. Balanced Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $321,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 230,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,970,000 after acquiring an additional 58,877 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 18,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY traded up $1.14 on Thursday, hitting $124.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 521,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,310. The company has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $102.66 and a 12 month high of $124.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $120.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.9976 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $3.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

