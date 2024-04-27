Addison Advisors LLC Acquires 215 Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,097 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $405,000. SOL Capital Management CO increased its position in shares of Sony Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 16,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sony Group by 5.6% during the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Sony Group by 2.8% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sony Group by 12.2% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. 14.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SONY stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.33. The company had a trading volume of 440,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,522. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $101.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.98. Sony Group Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.62 and a fifty-two week high of $100.94.

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $25.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.31 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 7.62%. Equities research analysts expect that Sony Group Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SONY. TheStreet upgraded Sony Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Macquarie cut Sony Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

Sony Group Profile

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

