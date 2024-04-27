Addison Advisors LLC Purchases 603 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,277 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1,900.3% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,405,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,403,000 after acquiring an additional 26,985,803 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,310,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,684,000 after purchasing an additional 8,982,232 shares during the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,834,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,280,000 after purchasing an additional 905,087 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,796,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,166,000 after purchasing an additional 214,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,213,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,982,000 after purchasing an additional 172,882 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VXUS stock traded up $0.48 on Friday, hitting $59.34. 3,367,507 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,213,555. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $50.95 and a one year high of $60.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.223 per share. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

