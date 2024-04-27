Addison Advisors LLC Buys 3,990 Shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL)

Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Free Report) by 1,209.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,990 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF were worth $167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JVAL. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Snider Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $292,000.

JVAL traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,726. The firm has a market capitalization of $799.20 million, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.99. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $32.70 and a twelve month high of $41.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.03.

The JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (JVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Value Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US equities that are selected and weighted by four relative valuation factors: book yield, earnings yield, dividend yield and cash flow yield.

