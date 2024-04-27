Addison Advisors LLC Has $144,000 Stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) by 88.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,948 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 19,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 13.3% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 858 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,628 shares of the bank’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 49.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Nova Scotia Price Performance

Shares of BNS stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,145,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,092,914. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.45. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of $39.79 and a 1-year high of $51.98. The company has a market cap of $56.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.04.

Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Dividend

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Free Report ) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $14.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 11.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.7843 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.74%. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BNS has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays began coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

Read More

