Addison Advisors LLC Buys 1,105 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 218.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tobam lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2,275.0% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1,484.6% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.25.

Insider Transactions at Emerson Electric

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $248,973.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,599.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE EMR traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $109.89. 1,364,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,854,608. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $62.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.28. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $76.94 and a one year high of $115.26.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 69.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.94%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

