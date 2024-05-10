2,867 Shares in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Acquired by Ethos Financial Group LLC

Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,867 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,846 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC now owns 5,433 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 1,196 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 5,623 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its position in TJX Companies by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 3,757 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total transaction of $266,248.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,968,480.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $1,979,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,053,982.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total value of $266,248.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,968,480.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on TJX shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.29.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX Companies stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $98.95. 6,000,557 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,110,173. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.26. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $75.65 and a one year high of $102.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $16.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.20 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 64.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel and home fashions retailer to reacquire up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 34.46%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

