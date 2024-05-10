WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund (NYSEARCA:USFR) Shares Up 0%

WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund (NYSEARCA:USFR – Get Free Report) shares rose 0% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $50.42 and last traded at $50.42. Approximately 2,989,434 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 3,995,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.40.

WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.36.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund by 20.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,237,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,226,000 after acquiring an additional 213,813 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund by 25.2% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 301,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,156,000 after buying an additional 60,727 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $776,000. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund by 22.6% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 362,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,252,000 after buying an additional 66,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund by 1.5% during the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 826,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,548,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares during the period.

About WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund

The WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund (USFR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury floating-rate securities. USFR was launched on Feb 4, 2014 and is managed by WisdomTree.

