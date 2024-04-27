Addison Advisors LLC Has $163,000 Stock Position in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM)

Addison Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM – Free Report) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 16.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 6,043 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 33,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 5,876 shares during the period. High Falls Advisors Inc grew its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 8,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 2,576 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 20,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period.

iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF Stock Performance

Shares of LDEM traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,454. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.88 million, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.80. iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF has a one year low of $40.71 and a one year high of $47.58.

About iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF

The iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (LDEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index composed of large- and mid-cap emerging-market stocks with high environmental, social, and governance traits relative to their sector peers.

