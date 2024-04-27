Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $46.37

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$46.37 and traded as high as C$46.92. Exchange Income shares last traded at C$46.79, with a volume of 40,338 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EIF. TD Securities boosted their price target on Exchange Income from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$60.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$62.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Exchange Income from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Exchange Income from C$70.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$64.15.

Get Exchange Income alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on EIF

Exchange Income Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$48.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$46.38. The firm has a market cap of C$2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.10.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.70. Exchange Income had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The business had revenue of C$656.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$644.49 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exchange Income Co. will post 3.1697987 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exchange Income Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.62%.

About Exchange Income

(Get Free Report)

Exchange Income Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. The company Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing segments. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers fixed wing and rotary wing, medevac, passenger, charter, freight, and auxiliary services; and operates two flight schools and trains pilots.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.