Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF (NASDAQ:RNRG) Short Interest Update

Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF (NASDAQ:RNRG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 86.6% from the February 29th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF by 284.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,070 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $144,000.

Get Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF alerts:

Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RNRG traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $9.85. 17,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,174. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.16. Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $9.12 and a fifty-two week high of $12.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 0.78.

About Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF

The Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF (RNRG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Renewable Energy Producers index, a market-cap-weighted index of global renewable energy companies including YieldCos. RNRG was launched on May 28, 2015 and is managed by Global X.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.