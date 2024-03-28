Everett Harris & Co. CA Sells 9,174 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Everett Harris & Co. CA lowered its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,990 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 9,174 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $36,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter worth $37,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of Home Depot stock traded down $2.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $383.57. The company had a trading volume of 4,108,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,174,438. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.26 and a 12-month high of $396.87. The stock has a market cap of $380.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $368.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $334.54.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,452.22% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $34.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 59.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. HSBC downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $323.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Home Depot from $299.00 to $377.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $333.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.76.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Home Depot news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at $27,950,123.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

