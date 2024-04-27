Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 133,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,202 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BSCQ. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 27,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. ETF Store Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 16,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 43,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 11,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.1% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BSCQ traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.09. The stock had a trading volume of 521,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,227. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.12. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $18.69 and a twelve month high of $19.39.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were issued a $0.0624 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

