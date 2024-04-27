IMA Wealth Inc. Sells 299 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

IMA Wealth Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,881 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 85.4% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter worth $28,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

NASDAQ ISRG traded up $2.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $375.33. 927,845 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,564,565. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $386.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $345.95. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $254.85 and a 1 year high of $403.76. The company has a market cap of $133.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.16%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ISRG shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $428.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $412.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $396.17.

View Our Latest Analysis on Intuitive Surgical

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 20,296 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.80, for a total value of $7,992,564.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,507 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,656.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 20,296 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.80, for a total value of $7,992,564.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,507 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,656.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Marshall Mohr sold 108,790 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.08, for a total value of $41,892,853.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,349,795.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 249,418 shares of company stock worth $96,300,959 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.