Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR) Shares Bought by Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,623 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,228 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,481,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,723,000 after acquiring an additional 735,753 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,334,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,422,000 after purchasing an additional 767,101 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,947,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,885,000 after purchasing an additional 138,955 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 484.6% during the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 1,246,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,370 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,220,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,872,000 after purchasing an additional 175,253 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:BSCR traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.07. 474,391 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 532,590. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $18.52 and a twelve month high of $19.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.16.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0692 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

