Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Sold by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments reduced its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,623 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments owned 0.07% of Fair Isaac worth $21,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 4,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,773,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,567,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FICO traded down $82.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,110.85. 440,692 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,743. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.60 billion, a PE ratio of 58.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,237.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,149.19. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1-year low of $714.63 and a 1-year high of $1,349.75.

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $382.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.55 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.99% and a negative return on equity of 62.94%. As a group, analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,225.93, for a total value of $9,807,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,638 shares in the company, valued at $25,300,743.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock worth $29,011,120 over the last ninety days. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,234.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,413.00 to $1,418.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,113.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $1,350.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,182.09.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

