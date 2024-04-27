Short Interest in St. James’s Place plc (OTCMKTS:STJPF) Rises By 276.7%

St. James’s Place plc (OTCMKTS:STJPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 368,800 shares, a growth of 276.7% from the March 31st total of 97,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 153.7 days.

St. James’s Place Stock Performance

STJPF remained flat at $5.35 during trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.56. St. James’s Place has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $15.21.

St. James’s Place Company Profile

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

