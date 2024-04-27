Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 92.9% from the March 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 341,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of SVNLY traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.37. 176,446 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,731. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a 52 week low of $3.87 and a 52 week high of $6.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.10. The firm has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Get Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) alerts:

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Svenska Handelsbanken AB will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Increases Dividend

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.6294 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This is a boost from Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.27. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.07%.

(Get Free Report)

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) provides various banking products and services for private and corporate customers primarily in Sweden, the United Kingdom, Norway, the Netherlands, the United States, Luxembourg, Finland, and Poland. The company offers savings, transactions, business, currency, and investment accounts, as well as accounts for cash pool, and forestry and agriculture; mortgage and committed loans, and private loans; mutual funds; pension products; credit and debit cards; and payment and reconciliation services, as well as foreign exchange rate services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.