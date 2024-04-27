Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,800 shares, a drop of 74.0% from the March 31st total of 249,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 442,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Sun Hung Kai Properties Trading Up 1.0 %

SUHJY traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.28. The stock had a trading volume of 290,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,873. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.89. Sun Hung Kai Properties has a 1-year low of $8.84 and a 1-year high of $14.12.

Sun Hung Kai Properties Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.1014 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th.

About Sun Hung Kai Properties

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited develops and invests in properties for sale and rent in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It develops and sells properties, including residential estates, offices, shopping malls, industrial offices, and hotels and serviced suites. The company's land bank comprises 67.5 million square feet of gross floor area in Hong Kong.

