Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Sells 4,431 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,431 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $4,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 120.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter valued at about $82,000.

NASDAQ:ESGU traded up $1.09 on Friday, reaching $111.62. The stock had a trading volume of 573,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,220. The company has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $88.86 and a 1-year high of $115.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.3842 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

