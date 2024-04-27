iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) Shares Sold by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 37.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 60,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,276 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 23,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.3% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

TLH stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $99.14. 541,623 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 657,836. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.51. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $93.08 and a 1 year high of $115.09.

About iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

