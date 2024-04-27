Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 18,374 Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 293,563 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,374 shares during the period. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $14,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 732.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,367,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,106,000 after buying an additional 25,839,099 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 113.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,736,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,509,000 after buying an additional 6,243,626 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $188,259,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,477,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,426,000 after buying an additional 3,465,283 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $163,207,000.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of TFLO traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.67. 1,523,873 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,944,155. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.37 and a 52 week high of $50.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.59.

About iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

