The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Investment Partners LTD.

Investment Partners LTD. cut its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,226 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 36,573 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after buying an additional 5,620 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,744 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 6,138 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 149.6% during the fourth quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 137,129 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $12,381,000 after purchasing an additional 82,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $112.73. 6,304,843 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,049,604. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.66. The company has a market cap of $206.78 billion, a PE ratio of 69.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $78.73 and a 12-month high of $123.74.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.71 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,448. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.08.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

