Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STBI) Short Interest Up 800.0% in April

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STBI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 800.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Sturgis Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of STBI remained flat at $15.90 on Friday. Sturgis Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.85 and a 52-week high of $21.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.19 million, a P/E ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.46.

Sturgis Bancorp (OTCMKTS:STBI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.91 million for the quarter.

About Sturgis Bancorp

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sturgis Bank & Trust Company that provides banking products and services in Michigan, the United States. The company offers checking, savings and health savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

