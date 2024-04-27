iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,339 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,364,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,686,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583,086 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 73,231,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,712,472,000 after acquiring an additional 895,629 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,749,602,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,364,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,147,010,000 after buying an additional 1,360,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,518,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,076,600,000 after buying an additional 673,843 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.36. The company had a trading volume of 6,963,533 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $112.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.28.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

