Steppe Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STPGF) Short Interest Update

Steppe Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STPGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,500 shares, a growth of 1,196.9% from the March 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Steppe Gold Stock Up 3.3 %

OTCMKTS:STPGF traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,187. Steppe Gold has a 12 month low of $0.44 and a 12 month high of $0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.51 and a 200-day moving average of $0.52.

Steppe Gold Company Profile

Steppe Gold Ltd. acquires, explores for, develops, and operates precious metals in Mongolia. Its principal projects are the Altan Tsagaan Ovoo gold and silver project comprising one mining license covering an area of approximately 5,492.63 hectares located in the territory of Tsagaan Ovoo soum, Dornod province of Eastern Mongolia; and the Uudam Khundii gold project comprising one exploration license covering an area of approximately 14,400 hectares located in Ulaanbaatar, Bayankhongor Province.

