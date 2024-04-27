Steppe Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STPGF) Short Interest Update

Steppe Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STPGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,500 shares, a growth of 1,196.9% from the March 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Steppe Gold Stock Up 3.3 %
OTCMKTS:STPGF traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,187. Steppe Gold has a 12 month low of $0.44 and a 12 month high of $0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.51 and a 200-day moving average of $0.52.
Steppe Gold Company Profile
