Addison Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE)

Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DFSE. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the third quarter valued at $101,000. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Grand Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 9.6% in the third quarter. Grand Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Quarry Hill Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 31.3% in the third quarter. Quarry Hill Advisors LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Finally, Apella Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $277,000.

Shares of DFSE traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.39. The stock had a trading volume of 16,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,949. The firm has a market cap of $236.45 million, a P/E ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.96. Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 52 week low of $28.07 and a 52 week high of $32.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.84.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of emerging market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

