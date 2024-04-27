Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Shares Sold by Addison Advisors LLC

Addison Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 30.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Toyota Motor by 2.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,623,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,765,000 after buying an additional 40,254 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 610,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,712,000 after purchasing an additional 35,642 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Toyota Motor by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 576,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,601,000 after purchasing an additional 15,570 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Toyota Motor by 113.5% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 262,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,195,000 after purchasing an additional 139,582 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter worth $31,855,000. 1.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Nomura cut Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th.

TM traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $226.71. 242,281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,303. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12-month low of $134.25 and a 12-month high of $255.23. The firm has a market cap of $307.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $240.06 and a 200 day moving average of $207.73.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $6.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $3.15. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $81.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.72 billion. Analysts predict that Toyota Motor Co. will post 22.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

