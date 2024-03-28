Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ:SISI) Short Interest Up 95.0% in March

Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ:SISI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, an increase of 95.0% from the February 29th total of 4,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 419,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shineco Stock Down 5.7 %

NASDAQ SISI traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.66. 103,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,259. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.24 and its 200-day moving average is $1.21. Shineco has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $7.50.

Shineco (NASDAQ:SISI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($8.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.31 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Shineco

Shineco Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SISI. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Shineco in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Shineco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Shineco in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shineco by 74.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 209,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 89,000 shares during the period. 4.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shineco, Inc, through its subsidiaries, processes and distributes agricultural produce. It also engages in the growing and cultivation of mulberry trees and silkworm cocoons; distribution of fruit business; and processing and distribution of silk and silk fabrics, as well as other by-products. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

