Saxon Interests Inc. Makes New $458,000 Investment in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Saxon Interests Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,989,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $446,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,984 shares during the period. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 4,311,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $452,402,000 after acquiring an additional 81,615 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 43.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,587,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,110,000 after acquiring an additional 788,079 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 36.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,021,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $187,632,000 after acquiring an additional 540,942 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 11.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,361,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $148,242,000 after acquiring an additional 139,378 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $135.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,090,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,271. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.00. The firm has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $88.64 and a 52 week high of $137.54.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

