Opinicus Capital Inc. Takes Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Opinicus Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 315.4% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 59.8% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NEE shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.50.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NEE traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.99. 9,982,762 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,921,297. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.06. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.15 and a 1 year high of $78.53. The stock has a market cap of $135.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.51.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.13%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

