Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Position Increased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,259,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 301,087 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.08% of Exxon Mobil worth $378,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $88,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM traded down $3.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $117.96. 27,289,468 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,002,832. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $123.75. The firm has a market cap of $466.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.96.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 42.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Atlantic raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $126.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.28.

Get Our Latest Research Report on XOM

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.