Opinicus Capital Inc. Buys Shares of 33,808 Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Opinicus Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 33,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 304.9% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 52,350.0% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.40. 46,526,457 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,120,812. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $143.83 billion, a PE ratio of 70.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.42. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.20 and a twelve month high of $40.37.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.61%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 466.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. TD Cowen cut shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

