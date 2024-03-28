Short Interest in Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG) Declines By 58.5%

Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 58.5% from the February 29th total of 4,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Stabilis Solutions

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLNG. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Stabilis Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $965,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Stabilis Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $609,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Stabilis Solutions by 152.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 169,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 102,610 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Stabilis Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Stabilis Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet raised Stabilis Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

Stabilis Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SLNG traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.03. The company had a trading volume of 936 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,252. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.23 and its 200 day moving average is $4.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $74.88 million, a P/E ratio of 418.00 and a beta of 0.81. Stabilis Solutions has a 52 week low of $3.01 and a 52 week high of $6.40.

Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.05 million for the quarter. Stabilis Solutions had a return on equity of 0.21% and a net margin of 0.17%.

About Stabilis Solutions

Stabilis Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an energy transition company, provides energy production, storage, transportation, and fueling solutions primarily using liquefied natural gas (LNG) to various end markets in North America. The company offers LNG solutions to customers in aerospace, agriculture, energy, industrial, marine bunkering, mining, pipeline, remote power, and utility markets.

